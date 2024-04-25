Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Kathleen, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Methanex Corporation 2024 first quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Thank you I would now like to turn the conference call over to the Director of Investor Relations at Methanex. Ms Sarah Herriott, please go ahead, Ms Herriott.
Sarah Herriott - Methanex Corp - Director, Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Our 2024 first quarter news release, management's discussion and analysis and financial statements can be accessed from the Financial Reports tab of the Investor Relations page on our website at methanex.com.
I would like to remind our listeners that our comments and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause the stated outcome to differ materially from the actual outcome.
Certain material factors or
Q1 2024 Methanex Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...