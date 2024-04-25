Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone and welcome to today's Arca Continental conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this call is being recorded (Operator Instructions)
And it's now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Melanie Carpenter of Ideal Advisors.
Melanie Carpenter - i-advize Corporate Communications Inc. - Co-Founder & MD
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining the Senior Management team of Arca Continental this morning to review the results for the first quarter of 2024. The earnings release went out this morning and it's available on the company website at arcacontal.com in the Investor Relations section.
It's now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us from Monterrey is the CEO, Mr. Arturo Gutierrez; the CFO, Mr. Emilio Marcos; and the Executive Director of Planning, Mr. Jesus Garcia. They're going to be making forward-looking statements, and we just ask that you refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements in the earnings release for guidance.
And with
Q1 2024 Arca Continental SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...