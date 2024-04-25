Q1 2024 First Foundation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to First Foundation's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. Speaking today will be Scott Kavanaugh, First Foundation's President and Chief Executive Officer. Jamie Britton, First Foundation's Chief Financial Officer; and CN, Chief Operating Officer.



Before I hand the call over to Scott, please note that management will make certain predictive statements during today's call that reflect their current views and expectations about the company's performance and financial results. These forward-looking statements are made subject to the safe harbor statement included in today's earnings release. In addition, some of the discussion may include non-GAAP financial measures.



For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



And now I would like to turn the call over to President and CEO, Scott