Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the implications of the recent tragedy in Baltimore on your operations, and how do you plan to manage the disruptions?

A: (Paul Lang, CEO) Despite the challenges posed by the bridge collapse in Baltimore, which has affected shipments through the Curtis Bay, we are redirecting our shipments through alternative routes and utilizing our strategic investment in Dominion Terminal Associates. We expect this to be a timing issue with no long-term impact on our production levels at the mines.

Q: Can you discuss the current market conditions for metallurgical and thermal coal and your expectations for these markets?

A: (Paul Lang, CEO) The market for metallurgical coal is showing signs of stabilization with prices beginning to rebound. Despite some market softness, demand fundamentals remain supportive. However, the thermal market continues to face challenges with low natural gas prices and high utility stockpiles, impacting domestic thermal coal production.

Q: How is Arch Resources managing its capital return program in the current market environment?

A: (Matthew Giljum, CFO) We are focused on a two-pronged approach: reducing share count and paying dividends. Despite the market challenges, we are maintaining our dividend payments and strategically buying back shares, leveraging our strong cash position to capitalize on market opportunities.

Q: With the ongoing challenges in the thermal coal market, how confident are you in meeting your shipment and financial targets for the year?

A: (John Drexler, President) We are adjusting our operations to align with current market demands and are working with customers to manage contracted volumes, which may include deferring shipments. These strategies should help us meet our financial targets despite the market pressures.

Q: What are your expectations for Leer South's production and its impact on your overall performance?

A: (John Drexler, President) Leer South is expected to produce around 3 million tons this year, with production increasing as we move into areas with thicker coal seams. This transition is anticipated to positively impact our volumes and operational efficiency in the latter part of the year.

Q: How is the global demand for high-quality coking coal evolving, and what are your strategies to capitalize on these trends?

A: (Deck Slone, Senior VP - Strategy) We are seeing increased interest from new customers in Asia, where there is significant steel production growth. Our high-quality coking coal is well-positioned to meet this demand, and we are actively engaging with potential customers to secure long-term contracts.

