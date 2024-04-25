Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the strategy for managing non-relationship balances off the balance sheet and the focus areas for loan growth outside of multifamily or commercial real estate?

A: (Frank Sorrentino, CEO) - We review our portfolio on a one-by-one basis, focusing on true relationships that include both deposits and loans. Non-relationship clients are encouraged to find other banking options. We emphasize our C&I portfolio and construction loans, which align with our relationship banking model and show in our deposit growth numbers.

Q: With the shift from commercial real estate and multifamily lending, will there be a need to hire new lenders or teams to handle construction and C&I loans?

A: (Frank Sorrentino, CEO) - We are not shifting existing personnel but are hiring new talent that aligns with our strategic focus areas. We choose professionals who can expand our capabilities in the markets we aim to grow.

Q: What are your strategies for growth in Long Island and South Florida, and what is the current status of loans and deposits in these regions?

A: (Frank Sorrentino, CEO and William Burns, CFO) - Both regions are seen as adjacent markets with significant client activity. In Long Island, we are establishing a strong presence similar to our successful model in Northern New Jersey. In Florida, we are capitalizing on our existing client base and organic market opportunities, with substantial deposits and growing loans.

Q: Can you provide guidance on expected loan growth rates and how you plan to manage the loan to deposit ratio?

A: (William Burns, CFO) - We anticipate very low total loan growth, ranging from zero to 2.5%, including a decline in multifamily loans. The focus is on maintaining a sound loan to deposit ratio without setting a specific target.

Q: How are you addressing the potential impacts of new housing legislation in New York on your loan portfolio, particularly concerning rent-regulated properties?

A: (Frank Sorrentino, CEO) - The new legislation, which allows up to 10% rent increases, is seen as reasonable and provides flexibility for property owners. It is expected to aid in making many buildings viable and support new construction and development in the New York metro area.

Q: What are your capital deployment priorities given the current economic environment and expected muted loan growth?

A: (William Burns, CFO) - Our priority is wide-spread lending and attracting deposits. Surplus capital will be directed towards dividends and stock repurchases, maintaining a conservative approach to capital management.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.