AMERISAFE Inc (AMSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Insights

Explore AMERISAFE's latest financial performance, including ROE, premium trends, and strategic responses in a competitive market.

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Combined Ratio: 87.3%
  • Return on Equity (ROE): 22.8%
  • Policy Retention Rate: 94.9%
  • Gross Premiums Written: Decreased 2.9% year-over-year
  • Accident Year Loss Ratio: 71%, consistent with prior year
  • Net Income: $16.9 million, down from $17.3 million year-over-year
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.88 per diluted share, down from $0.90 year-over-year
  • Operating Net Income: $13.3 million, down from $16.1 million year-over-year
  • Gross Written Premiums: $80.1 million, down from $82.5 million year-over-year
  • Expense Ratio: Increased to 27.3% from 24.5% year-over-year
  • Tax Rate: 18.4%, down from 19.5% year-over-year
  • Net Investment Income: Decreased 0.9% to $7.4 million
  • Book Value Per Share: $15.74, up 3% from previous quarter
  • Operating Return on Average Equity: 17.5%
  • Statutory Surplus: $270.5 million, up 6.1% from end of previous year
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide the ELCM for this quarter?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): It was 144.

Q: Can you specify the payroll growth and the proportion of that which was wage increases this quarter?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): Our payroll growth for the quarter was 7.6%, with 6.4% being wage increases and the remainder from new employees.

Q: How is the NQTI loss cost trending for you this quarter?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): It's trending at high to mid single digits, around 7% to 8% across all states.

Q: How would you characterize the competitive environment currently compared to the last few quarters?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): The competitive environment remains unchanged; it's very competitive due to ongoing rate decreases, but we haven't seen new capital entering the space or companies trying to buy market share.

Q: Were there any large losses this quarter?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): Yes, we had two claims in excess of $1 million this quarter, which is consistent with the first quarter of last year.

Q: Did Amerisafe buy back any stock this quarter?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): We did not buy back any stock this quarter.

Q: Can you update us on the efforts and results of increasing agent engagement?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): We've been reinforcing our value proposition and clarifying our appetite to our agents, which has led to an increase in new business despite strong competition and rate decreases in the market.

Q: Despite higher yields, why did investment income dip slightly?
A (Anastasios Omiridis, CFO): The dip was purely due to a decrease in the asset base following the payout of a special dividend.

Q: Is the current expense ratio of 27.3% a reasonable run rate, or is it skewed by any factors?
A (Anastasios Omiridis, CFO): The 27.3% expense ratio is within the normal range of 26% to 29%. Last year's lower rate was influenced by a favorable impact from profit sharing commission.

Q: Was the wage pressure not as robust in 2023 as previously?
A (Gerry Frost, President and CEO): Yes, wage pressure has started to taper, with payroll increases now at 7.6%, which is still above the national average but less than previous quarters.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.