California Water Service Group (CWT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: A Strong Financial Rebound and Strategic Insights

Surging revenues and a robust recovery plan mark CWT's impressive first quarter performance in 2024.

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Operating Revenue: Increased 106.5% to $270.7 million in Q1 2024 from $131.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Income: Reported at $69.9 million in Q1 2024, up from a loss of $22.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $1.21 in Q1 2024, compared to a loss of $0.4 per share in Q1 2023.
  • Capital Investments: $110 million in Q1 2024, anticipating $380 million for the year.
  • Rate Base Growth: Estimated at $2.2 billion by end of 2023, projected to grow to $2.36 billion by end of 2024.
  • Dividends: Quarterly dividend declared at $0.28 per share, marking the 317th consecutive quarterly dividend.
  • Liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents of $88.3 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • COVID-19 Arrearage Program: Received approximately $83 million from the State of California to assist customers with past due balances.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on water supply and water production costs as they were rather high in the quarter? How should we think about that for the remainder of the year?
A: (James Lynch, CFO) The state of California is doing well with a snowpack count higher than the 20-year average for the second consecutive year. This has helped replenish underground aquifers. The new ICBA provides some protection against cost increases in water production. Other production expenses increased mainly due to the recognition of deferred RAM revenue, which should reduce as we unwind those deferred revenue costs.

Q: How should we think about the timing of the cash recovery of the retroactive 2023 GRC revenues?
A: (Greg Milleman, VP - Rates and Regulatory Affairs) We will be filing in the third quarter for recovery of those back monies, with the new rates going into effect by May 31. The recovery will be based on a per CCF surcharge, varying seasonally.

Q: How should we think about the $83 million arrearage payment program in terms of cash recovery and its potential to offset 2024 external equity needs?
A: (James Lynch, CFO) The arrearage payment will be applied to customer balances and RAM balances, improving cash flow but not affecting revenue. This helps the company by reducing the immediate need to issue equity, especially given the current market conditions.

Q: Given the GRC final outcome and the recovery of some CapEx through the advice letter recovery process, where do you expect your earned ROEs in 24 and 25 to come in relative to the allowed levels?
A: (James Lynch, CFO) For 2024, we should be at or slightly above the ROE. For 2025, regulatory lag and inflation may impact this, but we aim to budget to hit our ROE.

Q: Can you provide more details on the impact of the retroactive GRC decision on first quarter earnings?
A: (James Lynch, CFO) The first quarter included approximately $90 million of revenue related to the GRC decision, with an incremental $8.5 million of expenses also related to the decision.

Q: Regarding the PFAS spending, will you be booking AFUDC earnings associated with this CapEx? How will it flow through the income statement?
A: (Martin Kropelnicki, CEO) We are eligible to use the AFUDC mechanism as we move forward with PFAS-related expenditures, which will allow us to reduce our interest expense to the extent that we are making expenditures related to those projects.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.