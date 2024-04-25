Release Date: April 25, 2024

Q: Can you discuss the drivers behind the reduction in investment income year-over-year?

A (Mark Edward Seaton, EVP & CFO): The reduction is primarily due to more customers opting for savings deposits, which are increasingly held at third-party banks rather than our own, offering higher rates. Additionally, the volume in our 1031 exchange business has decreased.

Q: How confident are you in achieving the revenue growth and margin guidance given the uncertain macro and interest rate outlook?

A (Kenneth David DeGiorgio, CEO & Director): We are cautiously optimistic about slight improvements in 2024 compared to 2023, driven by modest upticks in commercial and purchase markets, despite ongoing challenges in affordability and high mortgage rates.

Q: What is the expected impact of the transition of home point loans on investment income?

A (Mark Edward Seaton, EVP & CFO): We anticipate a reduction in investment income as these loans transition out, with an expected decrease of about $20 million annually, which will be offset by a similar reduction in interest expenses.

Q: Could you provide more details on the potential regulatory changes regarding title insurance and its impact?

A (Kenneth David DeGiorgio, CEO & Director): There's ongoing discussion about prohibiting lenders from passing title insurance costs to borrowers. However, we believe such measures may not gain traction due to transparency concerns and established value propositions of title insurance.

Q: What are the expectations for investment income for the remainder of the year?

A (Mark Edward Seaton, EVP & CFO): We project investment income in the title segment to be between $120 million and $125 million per quarter, assuming two Fed rate cuts by year-end and a stable mix of third-party bank deposits.

Q: How is the commercial Average Revenue Per Order (ARPO) evolving, and what does it indicate about market conditions?

A (Mark Edward Seaton, EVP & CFO): The stabilization of commercial ARPO suggests that price discovery might be concluding, mirroring signs of bottoming out seen in residential markets. This is supported by an increase in large commercial transactions.

