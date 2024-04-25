Q1 2024 Abl Group ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 25, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Reuben Segal

Abl Group ASA - Chief Executive Officer

* Stuart Jackson

Abl Group ASA - Chief Financial Officer



Reuben Segal - Abl Group ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and welcome. My name is Reuben Segal. I'm the Group CEO of ABL Group, and I'm joined this morning by our CFO, Stuart Jackson. The two of us today will go through our Q1 results and give you a little update on some of the changes that we have done during Q1 of '24 versus last year.



Like I said, I will start with a quick overview and a summary of the results in Q1. Stuart will then take you through the more detailed financials as well as give you a detailed update on some of the reallocation of our costs, which is different than the way we reported our adjusted EBIT last year. And then I will round up with an operational summary and outlook, how we see things going forward in 2024.



As usual, the