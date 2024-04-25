Q1 2024 Bonesupport Holding AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Emil Billback - Bonesupport Holding AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, and welcome, everyone to Bonesupport's quarter one 2024 results call. My name is Emil Billback, I'm the CEO of Bonesupport and sitting next to me is Hakan Johansson, our CFO.



So we will use the next rough 25 minutes to guide you through the presentation of the first quarter results. And then we will open up the line for question-and-answers. So next slide, please.



So before starting this presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the disclaimers that might be covering any forward-looking statements that we will be making today. Let's move forward.



So I would like to begin the presentation by drawing your attention to some of the highlights that we have displayed in the report released this morning. So overall, quarter one sales were up SEK184 million, which corresponds to a reported growth of 54% year over year. In constant exchange rate, the growth rate growth as well, 54%.



The operating result before incentive provision was SEK42 million, which