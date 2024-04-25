Q4 2024 Laurus Labs Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Laurus Labs Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by Antique Stock Broking. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Monish Shah from Antique Stock Broking Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Monish Shah - Antique Stockbroking Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Rhea. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Laurus Labs 4Q and Full Year FY24 Results Conference Call. On behalf of Antique Stock Broking, I thank the Laurus management for giving us the opportunity to host this call. Today, we have with us Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Mr. V. V. Ravi Kumar, Executive Director and CFO; and Vivek from the IR team.



I would now like to hand the call over to Dr. Satya for his opening remarks. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Satyanarayana Chava - Laurus Labs Ltd - Founder & CEO



Thank you, Monish.



Thank you for joining us for our Q4 and full year FY24 results conference call. We