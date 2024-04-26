Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Results: Earnings Miss, Revenue Aligns with Analyst Projections

Insight into Exxon Mobil's First Quarter Financials and Strategic Developments

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $2.06, falling short of the estimated $2.20.
  • Net Income: Achieved $8.22 billion, slightly below the estimated $8.782 billion.
  • Revenue: Specific revenue figures for Q1 2024 were not disclosed, comparisons to estimated revenue of $78.352 billion cannot be made.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated a strong $10.1 billion in free cash flow during the quarter.
  • Dividends: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on June 10, 2024.
  • Share Repurchases: Conducted $3.0 billion in share repurchases, with plans to increase the annual pace to $20 billion post-Pioneer transaction closure.
  • Debt Ratios: Reported a debt-to-capital ratio of 16% and a net-debt-to-capital ratio of 3%, reflecting strong financial health.
Article's Main Image

On April 26, 2024, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings of $8.2 billion, translating to $2.06 per share, which fell short of the estimated earnings per share of $2.20. However, the reported revenue closely matched the analyst expectations, amounting to $78.35 billion.

1783811197141938176.png

ExxonMobil, a leading integrated oil and gas company, operates across the globe in oil exploration, production, and refining. As of 2023, it managed daily productions of 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. With reserves totaling 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent at year-end 2023, ExxonMobil also boasts significant refining capacities and chemical manufacturing operations.

Performance Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw ExxonMobil generating substantial cash flow from operations, amounting to $14.7 billion, and achieving a strong free cash flow of $10.1 billion. This financial robustness enabled the company to distribute $6.8 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Despite these strengths, the company faced a downturn in earnings compared to the previous year, primarily due to lower industry refining margins and natural gas prices, which have returned to a more typical range.

Strategic growth in regions like Guyana, where production exceeded expectations, and advancements in high-value chemical products were key drivers this quarter. However, these were offset by reduced base volumes from divestments and other operational challenges.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Chairman and CEO Darren Woods highlighted the company's strategic focus on high-growth potential areas such as advanced recycling and carbon capture technologies. ExxonMobil's commitment to reducing emissions was evident from a more than 60% reduction in operated methane emissions intensity since 2016. Looking forward, the company plans to enhance its earnings capacity through strategic asset investments and cost reductions, aiming for a total of $15 billion in structural cost savings by 2027.

The company also confirmed a second-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, reflecting its ongoing commitment to shareholder returns. The financial position remains strong with a low debt-to-capital ratio of 16%, providing flexibility for future growth and shareholder distributions.

Detailed Financial Analysis

The Upstream segment reported earnings of $5.7 billion, a decrease from the previous year, mainly due to lower natural gas prices and divestments. The Energy Products segment faced challenges from weaker refining margins, resulting in earnings of $1.4 billion. In contrast, the Chemical Products segment performed well, with earnings of $785 million driven by higher margins and volume growth in performance chemicals.

Overall, while Exxon Mobil's earnings per share did not meet analyst expectations, its revenue alignment and strategic positioning suggest a resilient operational model capable of navigating market volatility. The company's focus on cost efficiency and high-value projects is expected to continue driving its performance in the challenging energy sector.

For a more detailed analysis and ongoing updates, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to visit ExxonMobil's official communications and financial reporting platforms.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Exxon Mobil Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.