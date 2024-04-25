Q1 2024 Verallia SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Patrice Lucas - Verallia SA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 2024 results call. As usual, Nathalie and I will go through our presentation, and we'll have our Q&A session. I will start with some key highlights, Nathalie will present in detail our numbers, and I will be back for conclusion. To start with, just to remind you that Verallia is a global leader in glass packaging for food and beverage. We are the #1 in Europe, #2 in Latin America; and #3 worldwide. On this chart, you have our ID card with our members. One of our strong assets, as you know, is our customer base, more than 10,000 customers, and the diversified and balanced end markets in which we operate. We do operate in 12 countries with 34 plants and 63 furnaces. We have 19 code treatment facilities. And with more