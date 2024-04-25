Q4 2024 Embassy Office Parks REIT Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Welcome to the fourth-quarter and full-year FY 2024 earnings call for Embassy REIT. Embassy REIT released the financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024, a short while back. As is our standard practice, we have placed the financial statements, earnings presentation discussing our performance, and a supplemental financial and operating data book in the Investors section of our website at www.embassyofficeparks.com.



As always, we would like to inform you that management may make certain comments on this call that one could