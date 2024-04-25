Q4 2024 Zensar Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Zensar Technologies Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manik Taneja from Axis Capital Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manik Taneja - Axis Capital Limited - Analyst



Thank you, [Monica]. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Axis Capital, I welcome you all to Zensar Technologies' Q4 FY24 earnings call. We have with us Mr. Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Mr. Sachin Zute, Chief Financial Officer and few other members of senior management team.



Before I hand over the call to Manish, I would like to highlight that the safe harbor statement of the second slide of the earnings presentation is assumed to be read and understood. Over to you, Manish.



Manish Tandon - Zensar Technologies Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, Manik. Hello, good morning,