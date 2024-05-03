Intel Faces Steep Challenges Amid Q2 Guidance Miss and Competitive Pressures

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Intel (INTC, Financial) is experiencing a significant downturn as its Q2 earnings and revenue guidance fell short of expectations, deepening concerns about its ability to keep up with rivals such as NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM, Financial). This year, INTC's stock has dropped approximately 36%, indicating growing skepticism among investors about the company's shift towards a foundry business model and its potential to reclaim its former dominance in the semiconductor industry.

Despite a brief surge in optimism fueled by a recovering PC market and potential improvements in its data center business, Intel's Q1 results have left investors wanting. Notably, the Client Computing Group (CCG) saw a 31% increase in revenue, though this growth was hampered by component shortages.

  • Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, admitted the company missed early AI demand in data centers, dominated by NVIDIA's processors. Despite this, Gelsinger has claimed Intel will lead in AI-powered PCs, though supply issues are currently hindering the full potential of its new Core Ultra processors. However, growth is expected to pick up in late 2024.
  • Data center revenue only saw a modest 5% year-over-year increase to $3.0 billion in the DCAI segment, underwhelming given the prior year's low base. The focus on AI infrastructure building by enterprises continues, with Intel optimistic about a data center recovery later this year, particularly in AI.
  • Intel's launch of the Gaudi 3 AI chip aims to compete with NVDA and AMD, expecting $500 million in sales this year, a fraction of NVDA's data center revenue, which surged 409% to $18.4 billion last quarter.
  • The company's transition to a foundry model faces hurdles, with a reported operating loss of nearly $7.0 billion in FY23 and a 10% revenue decrease to $4.4 billion in Q1. However, the addition of Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) as a customer for its 18A production technology offers a glimmer of hope.

Despite these efforts, Intel's path forward is fraught with uncertainty, leaving investors wary of the company's long-term prospects in the fiercely competitive semiconductor industry.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.