Q1 2024 Telia Company AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / NTS GMT

Operator



Welcome, everybody, to Telia Company's Q1 2024 results presentation. And with that, I will now hand you over to Telia Company's Head of Investor Relations, Erik Strandin Pers. Go ahead, please, Erik, the floor is yours.



Erik Strandin Pers - Telia Company AB - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, David, and welcome, everyone, to the call. We have, for the first time, our new CEO, Patrik Hofbauer, and our CFO, Eric Hageman, during this call this morning, and we will do the management presentation followed by a Q&A. As usual, I hand the floor to you, Patrik.



Patrik Hofbauer - Telia Company AB - President and Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Erik, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 presentation, which is the first Telia result presentation for me, as Erik just mentioned as well. Having started during the quarter, I have already met some of you live during March, and I'm very happy to be back in the Nordic telecom industry, as I previously been 11 years at Telenor. I spent much of my first approximately