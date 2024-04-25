Q4 2024 L&T Technology Services Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to L&T Technology Services Limited Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Pinku Pappan, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Pinku Pappan - L&T Technology Services Ltd - Head - Investor Relation and M&A



Thank you, Sagar. Hello, everyone, and welcome to the earnings call of L&T Technology Services for the fourth quarter of FY24. I'm Pinku, Head of Investor Relations. Our financial results, investor release, and press release have been filed on the stock exchanges and are also available on our website, www.ltts.com. I hope you have had a chance to go through them.



This call for 60 minutes. We will try to wrap the management remarks in 20 minutes and then open up for Q&A. The audio recording of this call will be available on our website approximately one hour after this call ends.



