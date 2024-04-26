Q1 2024 Tomra Systems ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Daniel Sundahl - Tomra Systems ASA - Vice President, Head of Investor Relations



Good morning from Oscar, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Tomra's First Quarter Results Presentation for 2024. My name is Daniel sandhal, and I'm Head of Investor Relations today, our CEO, Tove Anderson will give you the highlights of the quarter and also dive a little bit deeper into our feedstock initiatives. And afterwards, CFO of Eva Sagemo will dive deeper into the numbers. At the end of the presentation, we will open up for Q&A for participants in the team's webinar linked to the teams webinar can be found in this morning's stock exchange release as well as last week's invitation.



With that said, I give the word to CEO, Tove Andersen.



Tove Andersen - Tomra Systems ASA - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Daniel, and welcome from me as well to the Q1 results presentation. The quarter landed as expected. The collection business continued a strong momentum from Q4 and delivering good growth and good profitability.



Recycling and fuel delivery