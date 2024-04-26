Q1 2024 Signify NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Signify First Quarter Results 2024. (Operator Instructions). Today, I am pleased to present Eric Rondolat, CEO; Zeljko Kosanovic, CFO; and Thelke Gerdes, Head of IR. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Thelke Gerdes - Signify N.V. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Signify's earnings call for the first quarter 2024. With me today are Eric Rondolat, CEO of Signify; and Zeljko Kosanovic, who has recently been appointed as Signify CFO, succeeding Javier van Engelen. During this call, Eric will first take you through the first quarter highlights, after which Zeljko will present the company's financial performance. Eric will then come back to discuss the outlook for the remainder of the year. And after that, we will be happy to take your questions. Our press release and presentation were published at 7:00 this morning. Both documents are available for download from our Investor Relations website. The transcript of this conference call will be made available as soon as possible. And with that, I will hand over to Eric.



