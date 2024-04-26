Q1 2024 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Inka Leisio - Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Vice President, Communications & Brand



Welcome to Lassila & Tikanoja first-quarter result webcast. The broadcast is hosted by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi; and CFO, Valtteri Palin.



Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Thank you, Inka. Welcome to this first-quarter earnings release. Typically, first quarter is the smallest quarter for Lassila & Tikanoja, and this year, the effect is strengthened by the slowness of Finnish economy and also the political strikes that we experienced here in Finland.



In industrial services, we had a solid performance in all business lines. In environmental services, we were able to largely compensate the effects of municipalization in Finnish facility services -- solid performance and the turnaround is on track. And in Sweden, we did have some challenges, which was -- affected especially by a loss of a large customer at