Q1 2024 CTT Systems AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Henrik Hojer - CTT Systems AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you and good morning, and thanks for joining us at the CTT earnings call first quarter '24. I'm Henrik HÃ¶jer. I'm here together with Markus Berg. We will present our financials and outlook going forward.



Net sales increased 4% year on year to SEK78 million, slightly below the forecasted range of SEK80 million to SEK85 million. The deviation to the downside is due to delayed shipments from our repair shop of a particular spare caused by late component deliveries from a supplier. Operating profit EBIT increased 44% to SEK33 million year on year. The EBIT margin was 42% versus 30%.



CCT generated operating cash flow of SEK26 million. Earnings per share increased 36% to SEK1.96. Net sales increased year on year with SEK3 million, driven by SEK11 million by the aftermarket sales, offset with a SEK4 million sales decrease in private jet, an additional SEK3 million from lowered OEM deliveries.



The OEM decreased in despite significant increased deliveries to 787 crew, lower due to the comparable quarter included deliveries