Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John-Paul Thwaite
NatWest Group plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Katie Murray
NatWest Group plc - Group CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada
Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst
* Amandeep Singh Rakkar
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - European Banks Analyst
* Andrew Philip Coombs
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Director
* Benjamin Toms
RBC Capital Markets, Research Division - Analyst
* Christopher Cant
Bernstein Autonomous LLP - Head of Banks Strategy
* Edward Hugo Anson Firth
Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division - MD
* Fahed Irshad Kunwar
Redburn (Europe) Limited, Research Division - Partner of Banks Research
* Guy Stebbings
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Analyst of
Q1 2024 NatWest Group PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...