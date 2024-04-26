Q1 2024 Saab AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Merton Kaplan - Saab AB - Head - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Saab's first-quarter 2024 earnings presentation. With me here today in the studio, I have the company's President and CEO, Micael Johansson; and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Luiga.



I would like to now turn to you, Micael.



I would like to now turn to you, Micael.



Micael Johansson - Saab AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Merton, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining this call for the Q1 report 2024.



Let's start by looking at a few highlights of this quarter. In summary, this has been a strong quarter with high interest in the market and big demand. And you can see that in the order intake, that is almost SEK18.5 billion. And we also have been managing to grow the business, as you will see later on, 24% during the quarter, which is about high activity in our projects, of course,