Q1 2024 Hexagon AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Paolo Guglielmini - Hexagon AB(publ)-CEO&President



Yes, good morning. Thank you for joining our Q1 2024 earnings call. We are pleased to report another solid quarter with organic revenue growth of 3%, resilient margins and strong cash conversion.



Slow demand in Europe and the weak construction market, combined with strong comparable growth in prior periods, made for a difficult backdrop. But the team did very well to capitalize on a strong U.S. market, the demand from countercyclical verticals and more importantly, our own innovation and proximity to clients in order to deliver a 13th quarter of consecutive growth.



The gross margin at 66.5% and the operating margin at 29% were