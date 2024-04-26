Q1 2024 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo Monnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Sensys Gatso's market presentation of the first quarter of 2024. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink, I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



In this market presentation, I will provide you with an update on our business for the first quarter of 2024. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.



Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake, which is up by 253% this quarter, the strong backlog in our home markets, Sweden and the Netherlands, strong revenue growth of 11%, and explanation for the typical Q1 seasonality in the US market, our gross margin, which is suppressed this quarter due to the start-up of system sales deliveries in the Netherlands, and update on our enhanced relationship with our Saudi customer, and finally, an impression of our successful Inter Traffic Show.



Order intake and