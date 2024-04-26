Q1 2024 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Ivo Monnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, and welcome to Sensys Gatso's market presentation of the first quarter of 2024. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink, I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.
In this market presentation, I will provide you with an update on our business for the first quarter of 2024. We then follow up with a financial update by Simon. And finally, I will finish this presentation with a summary and our outlook.
Let's now look at an update of our business. In this business update, I will take you through our order intake, which is up by 253% this quarter, the strong backlog in our home markets, Sweden and the Netherlands, strong revenue growth of 11%, and explanation for the typical Q1 seasonality in the US market, our gross margin, which is suppressed this quarter due to the start-up of system sales deliveries in the Netherlands, and update on our enhanced relationship with our Saudi customer, and finally, an impression of our successful Inter Traffic Show.
Order intake and
Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
