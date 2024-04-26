Q1 2024 Traton SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ursula Querette -



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to TRATON's Q1 2024 Earnings Call. I am Ursula Querette, Head of Investor Relations. As published in our press release early this morning, we had a strong start into the year. And in a minute, we will present to you the respective Q1 financials. I am joined here today by our CEO, Christian Levin; and Dr. Michael Jakstein, our CFO and CHRO. Also present is Camilla Dewoon, Head of Corporate Relations, to handle potential media inquiries during the Q&A session. Christian will kick off the presentation with the key Q1 results and highlights, and we'll wrap it up at the end. Michael will guide you through the financial performance in more detail. As always, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, where we are looking forward to questions from financial analysts, investors and media representatives. Before we start, please be aware of the disclaimer with respect to forward-looking statements. With that, I hand it over to Christian.



Christian Levin - Traton SE - CEO, COO & Chairman of the Executive Board

