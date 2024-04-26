Q1 2024 Qliro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Christoffer Rutgersson - Qliro AB - CEO



Hey, everyone, and welcome to Qliro's presentation for the first quarter 2024. I'm Christoffer Rutgersson, CEO of Qliro and with me today, I have our CFO, Robert Stambro. The agenda for today is four topics. First, we will run through our business strategy update. Then I will hand over to Robert to run through our financial update. I will talk quickly about the outlook for the year and then hand back to the operator for questions and answers.



Moving into our business and strategy update. So first of all, with a focus on payment solutions, our mission is to deliver a world-leading experience for merchants and their customer journey. This is something we have clarified over the last year when Qliro clearly have transformed it back to its core, focusing on the merchants, focusing on e-commerce as seeing the end customer as