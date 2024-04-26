Apr 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the JerÃ³nimo Martins' First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ana Luisa VirgÃnia, Chief Financial Officer of JerÃ³nimo Martins Group. Please go ahead, madam.
Ana Luisa Abreu Coelho Virginia - JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. - CFO
Thank you, Sonia. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining this call to present our first quarter results. As a reminder, in our corporate website, you can find the results release, a slide presentation and fact sheet for the period. I would also like to highlight that in the appendix of this presentation, we have included the next 3 years targets for each of our ESG pillars: promoting good health through food, respecting the environment, sourcing responsibly, being a benchmark employer and supporting surrounding communities.
Our banners started 2024 with strong market positions and prepared to operate against the backdrop of declining food inflation and high cost
Q1 2024 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...