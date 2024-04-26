Q1 2024 Grupo Catalana Occidente SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Clara Gomez Bermudez - Grupo Catalana Occidente SA - General Director - Financial Risk



Good morning, we shall begin with the presentation of results of the first quarter 2024. This Clara Gomez Bermudez, Director General of Financial Risk Management. And as in previous presentations, I'm here with Carlos Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer; and Nawal Rim, Director of Investor Relations, who has another patient who got together and combined one of the questions asked throughout this presentation, and we will proceed to answer them at the end. Thank you very much for being here during the session, which is Ramon, and thank you for the interest. You've always shown on the evolution of our businesses and the share price evolution.



Before we start, I'd like to remind you that the financial information that we collect in this presentation of results is done under the financial reporting for Mission IFRS. four M & As on previous occasions, in the half year, we will report under IFRS 17 and starting now with a summary of the year, we have a very good figures, make an assessment. We make a very good