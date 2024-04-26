Q1 2024 Stratec SE Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Marcus Wolfinger - Stratec SE - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good afternoon in Europe and good morning in the United States. Before I start, you will have probably heard I'm a little hoarse today. So however, I'm still hoping that I can get you through the presentation. As always, I think there is no need to walk you through the Safe Harbor statement and you can actually download that presentation from the webcast or from our website. We are intending to split this presentation into three major segments. First of all, I would like to give you an overview of what happened in Q1 and particularly the drivers of the relevant KPIs and so on. Then certainly the financial review walking you through the details of the figures. And then certainly trying to get you an outlook, particularly over what we expect to happen in Q2. As certainly we want to get a gross debt. 2024 is not as back-end loaded. Last year, however, it will be back-end loaded, very much driven by the fact that we are expecting a solid return of our molecular business, which is margin heavy and therefore certainly the