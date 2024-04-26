Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure first-quarter 2024 earnings teleconference and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Fletcher, Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Yvonne Fletcher - Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc - SVP, Finance and IR
Good morning, and welcome to the Solaris first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today are our Chairman and CEO, Bill Zartler; and our President and CFO, Kyle Ramachandran.
Before we begin, I'd like to remind you of our standard cautionary remarks regarding the forward-looking nature of some of the statements that we will make today. Such forward-looking statements may include comments regarding future financial results and reflect a number of known and unknown risks. Please refer to our press release issued yesterday, along with other recent public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that outline those risks.
I
Q1 2024 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...