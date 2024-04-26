Q1 2024 Sensient Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Stephen Rolfs - Sensient Technologies Corp - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President



Good morning. Welcome to Sensient's Earnings Call for the First first quarter of 2024. I'm Steve Rolfs, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sensient Technologies Corporation. I'm joined today by Paul Manning, Sensient's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Earlier today, we released our 2024 first quarter results. A copy of the release and our investor presentation is available on our website at sensient.com.



During our call today, we will reference certain non-GAAP financial measures, which remove the impact of currency movements, costs of the Company's portfolio optimization plans and other items. As noted in the company's filings, we believe the removal of these items provides investors with additional