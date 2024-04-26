Release Date: April 26, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more detail on the factors affecting operating leverage in the Flavors & Extracts segment, particularly in light of strong volume growth?

A: (Paul Manning - Chairman, President, CEO) The 7% revenue growth in Flavors & Extracts was primarily volume-driven, with minimal price increases. The segment faced high costs from previous agricultural cycles, impacting short-term operating leverage. However, costs are expected to decrease with the new crop later in the year, which should improve operating leverage in the latter half of 2024.

Q: What's driving the significant growth in natural ingredients, and is this growth sustainable throughout 2024?

A: (Paul Manning - Chairman, President, CEO) The growth in natural ingredients is not due to regulatory changes but strong inventory positions and aggressive sales efforts. While Q1 saw exceptional growth, this is viewed as an anomaly rather than a new normal, with growth expected to stabilize throughout the year.

Q: Regarding the EPS guidance, could you clarify the expectations around interest costs and their impact on EPS?

A: (Stephen Rolfs - CFO, Senior VP) The EPS guidance remains unchanged due to higher expected interest expenses and a slightly higher tax rate, despite improved EBITDA projections. Interest expenses could increase by up to $4 million, but efforts to reduce leverage could offset some impacts.

Q: Can you discuss the performance and expectations for the Flavors & Extracts segment compared to other industry players?

A: (Paul Manning - Chairman, President, CEO) Despite a slower start in Q1, Sensient anticipates mid-single digit growth in Flavors & Extracts, primarily driven by volume. The company continues to secure robust new wins, indicating strong performance aligned with industry trends.

Q: How are input costs expected to trend in 2024, and will pricing adjustments suffice to cover these costs?

A: (Paul Manning - Chairman, President, CEO) Input costs are stabilizing or declining, which should favorably impact operating profits as inventory cycles renew. Pricing adjustments are expected to adequately address these costs while supporting customer growth.

Q: What are the competitive dynamics in the color segment, especially with peers focusing more on this area?

A: (Paul Manning - Chairman, President, CEO) The competitive landscape in the color segment remains stable. Sensient is well-positioned with a strong portfolio and innovation capabilities, particularly in natural color conversions, which continue to see robust growth globally.

