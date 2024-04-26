Release Date: April 26, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the implications of timber realizations in the West this quarter and for the next quarter?

A: Devin W. Stockfish, President, CEO & Director of Weyerhaeuser, explained that the lower realizations were more about the mix of products rather than a decrease in prices for specific types of timber like Douglas fir. The company strategically redirected volumes to meet domestic demands, which will continue into the next quarter with an expected increase in volume to China due to strong demand.

Q: How will the solar projects contribute to the results in the near to medium term?

A: Devin W. Stockfish mentioned that the specific economics of the solar projects are not being disclosed currently due to competitive reasons. However, he highlighted that these projects represent a growing component of their Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) business and will significantly contribute over time as more projects come online.

Q: What are your expectations for lumber prices given the current market conditions?

A: Devin W. Stockfish noted that lumber prices are influenced by repair and remodel (R&R) demand and supply dynamics. An improvement in R&R activities could strengthen lumber prices. He also mentioned that the market might see tension in prices as the year progresses and weather conditions improve.

Q: Given the current weak lumber prices, particularly for Southern Pine, why haven't there been more industry curtailments?

A: Devin W. Stockfish acknowledged that it is somewhat surprising there haven't been more curtailments given some producers are likely operating below cash breakeven. He speculated that concerns about labor availability might be causing producers to delay curtailments.

Q: Can you provide insights into the Engineered Wood Products (EWP) market dynamics and your strategy for addressing demand and pricing challenges?

A: Devin W. Stockfish discussed that EWP faced downward price pressure post-pandemic but remains strong compared to pre-pandemic levels. The company is focusing on regaining market share and expects stable sales realizations and higher volumes in the upcoming quarters.

Q: What is the status and outlook for your CCS and solar energy projects?

A: Devin W. Stockfish detailed that CCS projects are a multiyear process involving permitting and construction, with significant long-term revenue potential. For solar projects, he noted the challenges in grid integration and permitting but emphasized the long-term benefits once these projects are operational.

