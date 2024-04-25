Q1 2024 Flow Traders Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2024 / 11:32AM GMT

Eric Pan - Flow Traders Ltd - Investor Relations Manager



Thanks, Karen. Good morning and thank you for joining Flow Traders' first-quarter trading update call. As you will have no doubt have already seen, we released our trading update first thing this morning. I am joined here on the call by Flow Traders' CEO, Mike Kuehnel, as well as Global Co-Head of Trading, Coen van Sevenhoven, who will run through this results presentation. Afterwards, we will be happy to take any questions you may have.



Before we begin, let me draw your attention to the disclaimer on page 2. Please be advised that if you continue to listen to this presentation, you are bound by this disclaimer. Also, please note that the trading update we will discuss in this