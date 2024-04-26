Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Joergen Nilsson - Doro AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Doro's Q1 report for 2024. Today, our eminent CFO, Isabelle Senges; and myself, Joergen Nilsson. These are the numbers. We will start off with some key highlights as always, then we'll zoom in a little bit more into details in the first quarter, and then we'll have a closing and open up for Q&A. (Event Instructions)
And I think we will do like that. We'll have a look at the key highlights. So all sales in quarter one came in just shy of SEK195 million, which is almost 7% down compared to the same quarter last year. And this is, of course, a noteworthy decline. We do know that. But the main reason for this decline is a one-off major deal in fixed line in Frabel last year of about SEK10 million in sales.
There's also a major non-stop of Doro product sales in DACH like the one-off Motorola deal we did in Germany last year. And then this year, we also have an increased so-called revenue recognition, which was this year, almost twice as high as the quarter last year. So this year we're about
Q1 2024 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
