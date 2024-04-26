Q1 2024 Doro AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Joergen Nilsson - Doro AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Doro's Q1 report for 2024. Today, our eminent CFO, Isabelle Senges; and myself, Joergen Nilsson. These are the numbers. We will start off with some key highlights as always, then we'll zoom in a little bit more into details in the first quarter, and then we'll have a closing and open up for Q&A. (Event Instructions)



And I think we will do like that. We'll have a look at the key highlights. So all sales in quarter one came in just shy of SEK195 million, which is almost 7% down compared to the same quarter last year. And this is, of course, a noteworthy decline. We do know that. But the main reason for this decline is a one-off major deal in fixed line in Frabel last year of about SEK10 million in sales.



There's also a major non-stop of Doro product sales in DACH like the one-off Motorola deal we did in Germany last year. And then this year, we also have an increased so-called revenue recognition, which was this year, almost twice as high as the quarter last year. So this year we're about