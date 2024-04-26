Q1 2024 Electrolux AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Jonas Samuelson - Electrolux AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Good morning and a warm welcome from snowy Stockholm to Electrolux Group's first quarter 2024 results presentation. With me this morning, I have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and Oscar Stjerngren from Investor Relations.



As you will have seen, I announced yesterday that I intend to leave as CEO by the January 1, 2025. This will be after nine years as CEO and over 16 years in the Electrolux Group management team, which has been an extremely rewarding time for me. But I think that after this long time, it's the right time for me to hand over to a successor that will take this company forward for the coming years into the next phase.



We have a clear strategy, and we are delivering on a lot of our -- priorities in a challenging environment. And by announcing this already now, I wanted to give the Board the chance to have ample time to find the right successor. And in the meantime, I will do everything to deliver on our targets and objectives for 2024, together with the group management team and the Board.



So