Q1 2024 IMCD NV Earnings Call Transcript

Valerie Diele-Braun - IMCD NV - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the entity Q1 2024 call. As usual, I'm here with my colleague, Hans Kooijmans, CFO of IMCD who will lead you through the financial results after my preliminary remarks. And then we are open to answer your questions, of course.



Q1 2024 was a quarter marked by volatile markets across geographies and business groups. Having delivered an exceptionally strong Q1 2023, we recorded in Q1 2024 revenues of EUR1.16 billion and operating EBITDA of EUR127 million, a 13% decrease on a constant currency basis.



On the positive side, we saw during the quarter, excellent commercial momentum, suppliers wanting to expand with us in new