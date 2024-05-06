Unveiling Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing the Significantly Undervalued Status of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a daily change showing a loss of -1.89% and a 3-month decline of -12.02%, investors might wonder if the current market price reflects the true value of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV, Financial). The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 0.63, prompting the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? Our valuation analysis aims to provide clarity on this matter and encourages readers to delve into the following comprehensive exploration of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)'s intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Southwest Airlines Co is a major player in the aviation industry, recognized as the largest domestic air carrier in the United States by passenger volume. With a focus on short-haul, leisure flights, Southwest Airlines operates an all-Boeing 737 fleet, comprising over 700 aircraft. Although the airline is known for its low-cost carrier model, it has also started to cater to business travelers by offering longer routes and additional perks. A comparison between the current stock price of $26.52 and the GF Value of $44.63 suggests a significant undervaluation, setting the stage for an in-depth valuation analysis.

1784953599881801728.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. It provides a benchmark for the stock's fair trading value. When a stock's price significantly deviates from the GF Value, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation, influencing future returns. Currently, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV, Financial) appears significantly undervalued with a market cap of $15.90 billion, which could signal promising long-term returns for investors beyond the company's business growth.

1784953579346489344.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with strong financial strength reduces the risk of capital loss. Southwest Airlines Co boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.15, outperforming 70.47% of its peers in the Transportation industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, the company's financial health is deemed fair.

1784953618542260224.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitable companies tend to offer less risk, particularly those with a history of consistent profitability. Southwest Airlines Co has recorded profits in 9 out of the past 10 years, with recent revenues reaching $26.70 billion. Despite an operating margin that falls behind 82.46% of the Transportation industry, the company's profitability is considered fair. Growth, a critical valuation component, shows Southwest Airlines Co outperforming 89.01% of the industry in 3-year average revenue growth, although its EBITDA growth rate ranks lower than its competitors.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals its value-creating efficiency. Southwest Airlines Co's ROIC of 0.27 suggests it is generating cash flow effectively relative to its invested capital. However, this must be assessed against its WACC of 8.33 to determine true value creation.

1784953635671797760.png

Final Thoughts on Southwest Airlines Co (LUV, Financial)'s Valuation

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) presents a case of significant undervaluation. The company's financial condition and profitability are rated as fair, despite its growth ranking lower than industry peers. For a detailed look at Southwest Airlines Co's financial history, interested investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.