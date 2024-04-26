Q1 2024 Cloetta AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Laura Lindholm - Cloetta AB - Director of IR & Communications



Thank you for joining. My name is Laura Lindholm, and I'm the Director of Investor Relations and Communications. Our CEO, Henri, and CFO, Frans, will first run you through our Q1 results, after which we will move into the Q&A. You will there have the option to either dial in and ask your question live or you can also choose to post your questions in the chat. We will first take the questions from the telephone lines, and then we will move ahead to the chat.



Over to you, gentlemen.



Henri de Sauvage-Nolting - Cloetta AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Laura. So we had a good quarter. And in particularly, I think, I'm very pleased that we were able to protect our profits on an absolute level of SEK192 million despite the historic high cocoa prices and food inflation.



If we take one second for the people who are new to the call -- I mean, this is an overview of Cloetta. Very nice to see, last year, we reached the SEK8 billion mark in turnover.