Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Chan Yong Jung
Soop Co Ltd - CEO
* Jiyeon Kim
Soop Co Ltd - Head of IR
* Isla Jun
Soop Co Ltd - IR Manager
=====================
Unidentified Participant
Welcome to live conference of SOOP Q1 2024 earnings. Greetings again, this is [Un Min], the SOOP streamer. When you go out to the world, the people say that you have to look at the tree -- look at the whole forest not the tree and the forest, it means SOOP in Korea, and it will be a meaningful start. This live conference is open to anyone who is interested in SOOP. But as it is related to earnings, only those who have registered in advance can ask questions in the chat. Today, we have CEO, Chan Yong Jung; Jiyeon Kim, Head of IR; and [Ayala Chan], IR Manager. And when you say hi to those have joined us this morning.
How are you? Now starting with CEO, Chan.
Chan Yong Jung - Soop Co Ltd - CEO
Well, I'm going to say --
Q1 2024 Soop Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...