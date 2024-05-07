Quest Diagnostics (DGX): A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Priced Fairly in Today's Market?

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 3.9%, and a positive performance over the last three months with an 8.67% gain. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 7.43, investors are keen to understand if the stock is currently fairly valued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Quest Diagnostics (DGX), providing insights into whether the stock's market price aligns with its intrinsic value.

As we explore Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX, Financial), a leading provider of diagnostic testing services, we notice that its current stock price of $139.5 is hovering around the Fair Value (GF Value) of $136.76. This close proximity suggests that the stock may be trading at a fair value. To fully grasp the significance of this valuation, it's essential to consider the company's comprehensive financial landscape and future prospects.

1785099010089054208.png

Understanding the GF Value of Quest Diagnostics (DGX, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock using a combination of historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance projections. This value serves as a benchmark for determining whether a stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly valued. According to the GF Value, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is currently fairly valued, indicating that the stock's price is in line with its estimated intrinsic value.

Given that Quest Diagnostics is fairly valued, investors can expect that the long-term return of its stock will likely mirror the company's business growth rate. This assumption is crucial for those considering a long-term investment in Quest Diagnostics.

1785098989763457024.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Quest Diagnostics

Investing in companies with robust financial strength minimizes the risk of permanent capital loss. Quest Diagnostics' financial strength is pivotal to its valuation. With a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, Quest Diagnostics ranks lower than many of its industry peers, indicating a need for careful consideration of its debt levels. The company's financial strength is rated as fair by GuruFocus, scoring 6 out of 10.

1785099027688353792.png

Profitability and Growth of Quest Diagnostics

The profitability of a company is a critical factor for investors. Quest Diagnostics has maintained profitability over the past decade, boasting an operating margin that outperforms a majority of its competitors. This consistent profitability is a positive indicator for potential investors.

Growth is another cornerstone of valuation. Although Quest Diagnostics' growth rates may not outshine the entire industry, understanding its position within the Medical Diagnostics & Research sector is essential for evaluating its potential for value creation.

ROIC vs. WACC for Quest Diagnostics

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Quest Diagnostics' ROIC surpasses its WACC, suggesting the company is generating value for its shareholders. This comparison is a vital component of the company's financial analysis.

1785099047393193984.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quest Diagnostics (DGX, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, with a solid financial condition and strong profitability. However, its growth ranks below many of its peers within the industry. For a more detailed exploration of Quest Diagnostics' financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.