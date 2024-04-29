Apr 29, 2024 / 05:00AM GMT
Taiyoung Kim - Samsung Electro-Mechanics - Head of IR
Good afternoon. This is Tian Kim, Head of IR and Planning Team at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2024 first-quarter earnings conference call. On today's call, I am joined by our CFO, Tom Jenkins, EVPI. will pay the team leader of marketing team VP to park head of supporting component division, Han Joon Kim, Head of supporting optics and communication solution division and VP, Hanjin Kim, Head of Support Team package solution division. We will start with a presentation on our Q1 company level and divisional business results followed by market trends and outlook by product before taking your questions.
First, our first quarter results. In Q1, our revenue was KRW2,000,000,000,624.3 billion, which is approximately 14% increase Q-o-Q and a roughly 30% increase Y-o-Y. The details regarding our revenue increase decrease factors by division will be explained later during the divisional results in Q1. Operating profit was KRW180.3 billion, which is approximately 63% increase Q-o-Q and 29% increase Y-o-Y. Pretax profit in Q1 was
