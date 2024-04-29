Apr 29, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
Josefine Uppling - Ratos AB - Vice President - Communication & Sustainability
Good morning, and welcome to this presentation covering the first quarter of 2024. I am joined by Jonas WistrÃ¶m, our President and CEO, Jonas Ãgrup CFO, here in the studio, and they will guide us through the results shortly. In the end of the presentation, you will be able to raise your questions in our Q&A session and this webcast is also recorded, so you can find it afterwards at dropbox.com.
Without further ado, I'll hand over to you, Jonas Wistrom
Jonas Wistrom - Ratos AB - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Sophie, and thank you, everyone, for joining this morning, and we will introduce and talk about another yet another quarter for Ratos with EBITDA growth. So all in all, our EBITDA grow with 11%. We took some costs in three of our companies to produce even better Vita going forward. We haven't adjusted for them. If we did that with the EBITDA growth would have been have been 16% actually. EBITDA margins are low in the first quarter, as you
Q1 2024 Ratos AB Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...