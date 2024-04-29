Apr 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Manuel Manrique Cecilia
Sacyr SA - Chairman and CEO
* Carlos Mijangos Gorozarri
Sacyr SA - Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Miguel GonzÃ¡lez
JB Capital Markets - Analyst
* Luis Prieto
Kepler Cheuvreux - Analyst
* Joao Safara
Banco Santander - Analyst
* Fernando Lafuente
Alantra - Analyst
=====================
Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr SA - Chairman and CEO
Good morning, I am Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today as usual is Carlos Mijangos, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Thank you very much to all of you, analysts, media representatives and investors for attending this presentation of Sacyr's financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
Today, profitability and cash flows are the two key financials. Two sources business today
Q1 2024 Sacyr SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...