Apr 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 29, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Charmaine Lum

Mapletree Logistics Trust - CFO

* James Sung

Mapletree Logistics Trust - Head, Asset Management & Marketing

* Jean Kam

Mapletree Logistics Trust - Head of Investment

* Kiat Ng

Mapletree Logistics Trust - CEO



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Mervin Song

JP Morgan Chase & Co. - Analyst

* Derek Tan

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. - Analyst

* Wong Yiew Kiang

CLSA Global Markets Pte. Ltd - Analyst

* Tan Xuan

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. - Analyst

* Jonathan Koh

UOB Kay Hian PTE Ltd - Analyst

* Brandon Lee

Citigroup, Inc. - Analyst

* Terence Lee

UBS Group AG - Analyst

* Vijay

* Reyson

* Karen



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, welcome to MLP's Results Presentation for the fourth