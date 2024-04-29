Q1 2024 ON Semiconductor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Parag Agarwal - ON Semiconductor Corporation - VP of IR & Corporate Development



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning and thank you for joining On Semi's First Quarter 2024 Quarterly Results Conference Call. I'm joined today by Hassane El-Khoury, our President and CEO, and Thad Trent, our CFO.