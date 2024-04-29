Q1 2024 Finwise Bancorp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Juan Arias - Finwise Bancorp - Investor Relations



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for FinWise Bancorp's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call.







