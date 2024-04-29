Q1 2024 Fluence Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT

Douglas Brown - Fluence Corporation Ltd - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to our year-end call, where we will review our performance in Q4 of 2023, and for the full year of 2023. We finished the year on a strong note. Revenue in Q4 was almost $28 million and EBITDA was a positive $2.9 million.



We had a strong year for bookings. We ended the year with a backlog of about $92 million, which is almost double the backlog we had entering the year. And then we had a successful capital raise, where we raised $40 million in an equity placement and we used about half of those funds to pay down part of our debt.



So we have a significantly lower interest burden. We have a significantly less leveraged balance sheet. And between the strong balance sheet and the strong backlog, I'm very optimistic that 2024 is going to be a very strong year for the company.



At this point, I would like to turn it over to the CEO, Tom Pokorsky.



Thomas Pokorsky - Fluence Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director,